{"items":{"ba0eed31-bd9f-4160-a41d-18dfc81a00f1":{"0":{"x":"0","y":"0","width":"1","height":"2"},"1":{"x":"1","y":"0","width":"4","height":"2"},"2":{"x":"5","y":"0","width":"1","height":"2"},"3":{"x":"5","y":"2","width":"1","height":"4"},"4":{"x":"1","y":"2","width":"4","height":"4"},"5":{"x":"0","y":"2","width":"1","height":"4"}}},"settings":{"ba0eed31-bd9f-4160-a41d-18dfc81a00f1":{"always_show_resize_handle":false,"float":false,"cell_height":70,"auto_height":true,"height":0,"vertical_margin":0,"horizontal_margin":0,"width":6,"field_id":"ba0eed31-bd9f-4160-a41d-18dfc81a00f1","cellHeight":70,"verticalMargin":0,"alwaysShowResizeHandle":false,"itemClass":"grid-stack-item","placeholderClass":"grid-stack-placeholder","placeholderText":"","handle":".grid-stack-item-content","handleClass":null,"auto":true,"minWidth":768,"staticGrid":false,"_class":"grid-stack-instance-9497","animate":false,"resizable":{"autoHide":true,"handles":"se"},"draggable":{"handle":".grid-stack-item-content","scroll":false,"appendTo":"body"},"disableDrag":false,"disableResize":false,"rtl":false,"removable":false,"removableOptions":{"accept":".grid-stack-item"},"removeTimeout":2000,"verticalMarginUnit":"px","cellHeightUnit":"px","disableOneColumnMode":false,"oneColumnModeClass":"grid-stack-one-column-mode","isNested":false}}}